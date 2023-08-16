Investigation Discovery kicks off a new season of their groundbreaking missing persons series, “Disappeared” with the premiere of “Disappeared: The Bradley Sisters” — shedding light on an unsettling mystery that has haunted Chicago since July 6, 2001 when 10-year-old Tionda and 3-year-old Diamond Bradley disappeared without a trace from their apartment.

Retired Chicago Police Detective Pamela Childs joined WGN Morning News to talk about the case.

