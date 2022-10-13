A lot of people have dropped the Covid precautions they were taking for the past couple of years. But with flu and cold season now around the corner, should we bring back some of those habits?

Dr. Gavin Macgregor Skinner is an infectious disease expert and control advisor. He says it’s time to rethink what “clean” means when it comes to health.

Dr. Macgregor Skinner is in town for the ISSA North America Exhibition and Conference, bringing together executives and leaders from all segments of the commercial and residential cleaning industries.

We talked to him about what clean actually looks like, when the goal is prevention.