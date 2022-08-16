William Jeynes, author of “Reducing School Shootings” says keeping students safe will require a number of initiatives working together to create significant change.

His book calls for a multidimensional and comprehensive approach to reduce the number of school shootings, rather than the simplistic unidimensional strategy that is commonly advocated. Based on meta-analyses examining which variables are most often related to positive changes in violent student behavior, it also integrates other research and historical trends in order to formulate recommendations regarding how to reduce school shootings.