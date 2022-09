More than 20 years ago Jim DeRogatis received a videotape in the mail that appeared to show award winning singer R. Kelly in sexual contact with a minor, launching what has led to multiple trials and now convictions.

Kelly was convicted on six of the 13 counts of child pornography and enticing a minor/ criminal sexual abuse. His co-defendants former business manager Derrel McDavid and former assistant Milton “June” Brown were acquitted of all conspiracy charges.