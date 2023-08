We spent a lot of last week talking about old children’s shows. Here’s a look at one that got its start right here in Chicago. Doug and Emmy Jo, along with Freddie the Frog, Henrietta Hipp and Charlie the Owl made their debut right here on the ol’ number nine, 51 years ago.

