Friend of WGN Morning News and Oak Park’s very own Judy Tenuta passed away recently.

Tenuta was a frequent guest on the morning show, to the point that we had to come up with a different way to feature her unique brand of comedy.

In 2005, she joined Ana Belaval for some fun! Watch the video in the player above.

