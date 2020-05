Forbes magazine took a closer look at the financial issues Illinois is facing, and the article has been making the rounds on social media. The report's author Adam Andrzejewski, CEO and founder of OpenTheBooks.com, spoke with WGN Morning News Monday.

According to Andrzejewski, the state's pension situation is so underfunded that a family of four owes more in pension liabilities than their actual income. It would cost every person in Illinois about $19,000 to cover the state's $251 billion pension liability.