There’s a new documentary about the making of the television special that revitalized Elvis Presley’s career, marking his return to television for the first time in a decade.

Steve Binder is the executive producer on the film- he also wrote a book about the special, ’68 Comeback: The Story Behind The Special.

“Reinventing Elvis: The ’68 Comeback”

Streaming Now on Paramount+

reinventingelvis.com

