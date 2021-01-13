Regina King on what she learned from directing ‘One Night in Miami’

Regina King directs the new movie, “One Night in Miami.”
She got her start as a child actress playing Brenda Jenkins on the old sitcom, “227.” She also won an Oscar for “If Beale Street Could Talk.”
Now she makes her feature film directorial debut in this story of a real meeting that took place back in 1964, between Malcolm X, Sam Cooke, Jim Brown and Cassius Clay, as he was then known.
In a Zoom chat this week, King talked to Dean Richards about being on the other side of the camera.
“One Night in Miam.” drops on Amazon Prime Video on Friday.