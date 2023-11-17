Rishi Sharma has made it his life’s mission to find and record interviews with every surviving WWII Veteran before their incredible experiences are lost for good. So far, the 25-year-old has interviewed more than 2,250 World War II veterans in the past seven years.

rememberww2.org

YouTube: Remember WWII with Rishi Sharma

TikTok, Instagram, Facebook: @rememberWWII

Know a WWII vet who would like to share?

Email: heroesofthesecondworldwar@gmail.com

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.