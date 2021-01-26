Real life love lessons from “Bridgerton”

Are Simon and Daphne your “couples goals” right now? Well, relationship expert Love McPherson says there are some real life lessons to be learned from the fictional love story featured in Netflix’s “Bridgerton.”

FYI, there are a few spoilers in this, so if you haven’t seen the series yet… what are you waiting for?

For singles and couples working on their own royal romance, check out Love’s FREE virtual “Self Love Masterclass” on Saturday, Feb 13th at 12p CT.

Visit lovemcpherson.com for more details.