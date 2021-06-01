Ready to get out of town? The latest on eased travel restrictions and some good deals!

Travel expert Kendra Thornton has the current domestic and international travel protocols.

She also shared these destination deals:

Nashville, Tenn.

Drive-to trips are very popular this season. Nashville, TN is a great option for a driveable getaway – it’s about a 7-hour ride from Chicago and there are so many wonderful cool things to do there plus the incredible live music scene. The JW Marriott has rates starting at $259 per night this summer and if you book through Royal Travel you’ll also receive complimentary breakfast for two and an upgrade based on availability.

Cabo Mexico

Mexico has continued to be a popular destination for Americans amidst the pandemic and the country has been taking protocol very seriously considering tourism is one of the country’s largest sources of income. Through Apple Vacations we found a great package to Cabo that includes a stay at the Dreams Los Cabos Suites, which offers unlimited luxury in an all-inclusive setting. For example, two adults traveling on August 27 and staying for 7 nights with roundtrip air on American Airlines is $1580 per person. That’s $225 per person per day and all your meals, drinks, accommodations, entertainment, flights and so on are included. Of course rates can change so nothing is guaranteed until booked and we also found that same package price when departing on September 8 for 7 nights.

Nassau, Bahamas

Ready to get your beach on? Located on the pristine white sands of Cable Beach in Nassau, Baha Mar is the Bahamas newest luxury resort destination. It features three iconic oceanfront hotels each with stunning views as well as an amazing casino, a newly built water park and fabulous dining. The sleek and hip SLS Baha Mar has week day rates in August as low as $300/night for a Superior King room and that price – when booked through Royal Travel – includes breakfast for 2 (a $60+ value) and a $100 resort credit plus an upgrade if available. Flights as low as $462 round trip.

