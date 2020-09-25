“Ravi Patel’s Pursuit of Happiness” is a Must Watch!

From starring in indie festival darlings to exhilarating, superhero blockbusters and giving audiences a sneak peek into his family life through a heartwarming docuseries, Ravi is an actor, filmmaker, humanitarian, and entrepreneur that has quickly become one of the most-watched talents in the entertainment industry.

Ravi can currently be seen starring in HBO Max’s original series “Ravi Patel’s Pursuit of Happiness,” which debuted on August 27, 2020.



This heartwarming and thought-provoking four-part docuseries follows Ravi on a trip around the world, as he investigates societal norms in search of answers to some of life’s most pressing questions. Diving into loaded topics like growing old in Mexico, over parenting in Japan, workaholism in South Korea, and immigration in Denmark, Ravi’s commitment to constant learning and growth is evident, offering an earnest look at his personal experiences with universal struggles. In addition to starring in “Pursuit of Happiness” with his close friends and family, Ravi also serves as Executive Producer on the series.