Actor and author Rainn Wilson says he’s never gotten used to seeing the face of his Office character, Dwight Schrute, tattooed on people’s body parts. He told us about meeting fans and finding happiness with his new series.

Based on Eric Weiner’s New York Times bestselling book, “The Geography of Bliss: One Grump’s Search for the Happiest Places in the World,” host Rainn Wilson will explore some of the happiest and least happy places on earth from Iceland to Bulgaria to Ghana, and in a profound, humorous, and experiential way that unpacks the science of happiness.



Rainn Wilson is an Emmy nominated actor, writer and producer best known for playing the role of Dwight Schrute on NBC’s The Office. Other Movie and TV roles include Super, The Meg, Backstrom, Blackbird, The Rocker, Utopia, Six Feet Underand Don’t Tell a Soulamong many others. Wilson co-founded SoulPancake, a digital media company designed to celebrate humanity and champion creativity. Wilson most recently created, Executive Produced and hosted the docu-series “An Idiot’s Guide to Climate Change” for YouTube and Soul Pancake. He is the author of “The Bassoon King” and the New York Times Bestselling “SoulPancake: Chew on Life’s Big Questions.” He continues to explore many of the biggest human ideas and questions on his podcast, Metaphysical Milkshake.

​