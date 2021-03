"Professional Troublemaker: The Fear Fighting Manual" is the second book from New York Times bestselling author Luvvie Ajayi Jones. The popular social media personality and TED talk speaker (5 Million+ views) shares personal stories, inspiration and instruction on how to get in as the late John Lewis described, "good trouble."

She says if you're in doubt, there's a sure fire way to know when to speak up. In the video above Jones shared her checklist with WGN Morning News.