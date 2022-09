Comedian and actress Rachel Dratch joined us to talk about her comedy start here at Chicago’s historic Second City. She also told us about her the SNL character that seems to resonate the most with fans. Rachel is partnering with Lysol to launch the #LysolLaundryChallenge – Challenging families to sanitize their stinky socks.

Get Dean’s reviews and A-List interviews delivered right to your inbox. Sign up for Dean’s Downloads weekly newsletter. You’ll also get his Dean Cooks recipes too!