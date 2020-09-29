Rachael Ray on devastating fire, new season of shows

Rachael Ray dropped by WGN Morning News today via the satellite hookup to talk about the recent fire at her upstate New York home, the new season of shows, and her interview with Michelle Obama. Rachael Ray airs weekdays at 10am on WGN.
