“Punch 9 For Harold Washington” takes viewers back in history and looks ahead at the first Black mayor of Chicago’s legacy

Punch 9 For Harold Washington is the long awaited documentary on Chicago’s first Black mayor, brought to the big screen by Joe Winston (Director), Raymond Lambert (Producer), Sonya Jackson (Producer).

In this epic story of American politics, race, and triumph against all odds, director Joe Winston chronicles the captivating rise, surprising reign, and enduring legacy of Chicago’s first African American Mayor, Harold Washington. Steeped in archival footage capturing a 1980s Chicago rife with corruption and discrimination, Punch 9 features candid interviews with Jesse Jackson, Vice Mayor Richard Mell, and others on the frontlines and in the backrooms of power as it follows the charismatic politician’s shrewd maneuverings, stinging betrayals, and unlikely victories. Inspiring and compelling, Washington’s journey continues to resonate for a city and nation confronting the same enduring social issues.

“Punch 9…” is just one of the documentaries screening at this year’s Chicago International Film Festival, in theaters and online. For tickets and information, visit here.