Lincoln Bias is a self-taught fruit and vegetable carver who’s also an award-winning master of Kae Sa Luk the Thai art of transforming fruits and vegetables into elaborate displays – and he was just on the Food Network’s show, Outrageous Pumpkins.

He joined WGN Morning News Wednesday for an interview.

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.