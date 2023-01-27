Dr. Sheela Raja, clinical psychologist, says while it’s important to stay informed, for many, watching videos of recorded violence may be doing more harm than good.

Raja says continued exposure to real life violence, like the police beating of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, is causing trauma that has mental health and physiological consequences.

She also warns that while the videos may create empathy and accountability, the images also leave many overwhelmed and desensitized.

You can find Sheela Raja at sheelaraja.com.