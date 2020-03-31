Psychiatrist Dr. Gail Saltz answers why Generation X is best equipped to handle the COVID-19 pandemic

Psychiatrist, psychoanalyst, columnist, bestselling author, and television commentator
Dr. Gail Saltz is a Clinical Associate Professor of Psychiatry at the New York Presbyterian Hospital, Weill-Cornell Medical College and a psychoanalyst with the New York Psychoanalytic Institute. A frequent contributor in the media, she is a columnist, bestselling author, podcast host and television commentator and one of the nation’s foremost go-to experts on a variety of psychological and mental health issues, especially those pertaining to stress and anxiety, emotional well-being, relationships, and the mental health aspects of current news.