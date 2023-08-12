The Printer’s Row Art Fest returns to Chicago for its fifth year this weekend.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday in the historic Printer’s Row neighborhood.

Visit the event’s website for details on what to expect

The event will take place on South Dearborn Street, from West Polk Street to West Harrison Street, and will feature 90 juried artists and artisans.

Ella Walker, Communications and Social Media Manager for the event, shared details during WGN Weekend Morning News.