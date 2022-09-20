There’s lots of debate before Illinois’ cash bail reform bill, the “SAFE-T Act” goes into law January 1st.

Under the current law, anyone can pay their bond and be released while they await their next court date. Advocates of cash bail reform say the new law will keep arrestees from having to stay in jail because they can’t afford bail, which often creates additional financial hardships.

Audra Wilson, President and CEO of the Shriver Poverty Law Center says while it’s important to continue to discuss the bill, some of concerns surrounding it are rooted in a misunderstanding of the criminal legal system, the purpose of bail and racism.