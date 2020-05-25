Pizzeria Portofino Spritz Kits

Offering an a la carte menu, spritz kits to go, wines by the bottle and a Family Meal for Four via Chownow for delivery and carry out Wednesday – Sunday from 3 PM – 8 PM
Beverage Director: Ben Schiller
Restaurant: Pizzeria Portofino
Restaurant website: https://www.pizzeriaportofino.com/
Restaurant social: @pizzeria.portofino | @pizzeriaportofino.chi
Restaurant address: 317 N. Clark St., Riverfront | Chicago, IL 60654
Info on cocktail kits:
Offering 3 Cocktail Kits To Go from Pizzeria Portofino:
- Portofino Spritz Kit – Campari, Giuliana Prosecco, Soda, Grapefruit, $50
- Venetian Spritz Kit – Aperol, Giuliana Prosecco, Soda, Orange, $50
- Amalfi Spritz Kit – Limoncello, Giuliana Prosecco, Pinot Grigio, $50
Full recipe of what is being shown:
Venetian Spritz Kit – Aperol, Giuliana Prosecco, Soda, Orange
This is an easy and classic recipe to make at home that requires very little prep or clean up. Feeling adventurous? Make it your own by adding additional ingredients to this spritz to create something unique.
INGREDIENTS
3 parts Giuliana Prosecco
1 part soda
2 parts Aperol
Orange wheel, for garnish
METHOD
- Fill a large wine glass with ice. Add the prosecco, soda and Aperol.
- Lightly stir, then garnish with an orange wheel.
MAKE IT YOUR OWN
Have fun with this cocktail! Add additional ingredients to this spritz to create something unique.
- Fresh basil or mint
- A variety of fresh fruit, such as ruby red grapefruit, lemons and strawberries
- Clear spirits such as vodka, tequila or gin