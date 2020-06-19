Piff the Magic Dragon is Hilarious! Must Watch

Tournament Of Laughs

Premiering on TBS this Sunday at 9PM

www.tournamentoflaughs.com

Also,

Twitch.TV/PiffTime

Every weekday at 3PM

and…

www.piffthemagicdragon.com

Piff along with his trusty sidekick Mr Piffles – The World’s Only Magic Performing Chihuahua™, and Las Vegas Showgirl, Jade Simone, perform a one-of-a-kind comedy and magic show suitable for eight to eighty year olds. Opening in 2015 at the iconic Flamingo Hotel and Casino in The Piff the Magic Dragon Theatre, Piff has broken all box office records, selling out nightly and earning a reputation as one of the city’s most sought-after shows.