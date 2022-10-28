OAK LAWN, Ill. — WGN viewers in Oak Lawn have created a spooktacular Halloween display featuring everyone’s favorite Morning News team.

The display, designed by Lynn and Tom Jareczek, has skeleton representations of Larry Potash, Robin Baumgarten and Pat Tomasulo at the anchor desk, Paul Konrad at the weather wall, Sarah Jindra in Skycam 9 and Marcus Leshock riding a roller coaster!

The home owners said they change the skeleton scenes every day.

Check it out for yourself at 5432 Oak Center Drive in Oak Lawn, on Instagram at dem_bones_fam or on Facebook at Dem Bones.

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.