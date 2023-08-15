Instagrammable ‘flying dress photo’ has become a summer must-have and customers are jetting all over the world just to get the perfect image.

Stacey Williams is a photographer based in Hawaii, who started her business devoted to the trend. She joined WGN Morning News Tuesday to talk about it.

For more information and to donate to help Maui residents, go to: reservemydress.com

Instagram: @flyingdressphotographer

Facebook: Flying Dress Photoshoot Hawaii

