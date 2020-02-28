Phillip-Michael Scales to play Uncommon Ground

Show Info:

Uncommon Ground

Saturday, February 28th

7:30

Growing up, Phillip-Michael Scales had an uncle who played guitar for a living. He

knew it was a big deal but didn’t understand the significance that his Uncle’s name

was B.B. King. Even though Phillip-Michael played guitar, he shied away from soloing

and most things blues. Instead, he fell in love with songwriting when an English teacher

told him “A great writer can make their reader identify with anyone.” The trouble was he

couldn’t find his story in the blues.

Born with a fierce independent streak and a passion for performing, Scales fronted his

own indie bands, wrote and recorded his own music, and worked to make a name for

himself on his own terms. All the while, his uncle just smiled a knowing smile and

encouraged him to “stay with it.” As Phillip-Michael began to discover “the blues” in

his private and personal life, their relationship grew closer.

It wasn’t until his Uncle passed away, that Scales began incorporating more of the

blues into his music. “These days I’m finding more of my story in the blues. A lot has

led me here between politics, my identity, and of course: Legacy.” The result is a sound

he calls “Dive Bar Soul” which takes a bit of indie rock story telling and couples it with

the passion of the blues.

His most recent single, “O, Hallelujah” broke 40k plays and he has been featured in

Rolling Stone France. His music has taken him all the way to the Middle East, as well

as festivals across Europe and North America.He has opened for Fantastic Negrito,

Anderson East, Guster, David Cook, Bethany Joy Lenz, Matt Hires, Billy Raffoul, Crystal

Bowersox, Tyler Hilton, Jon McLaughlin, and Cory Brannan.