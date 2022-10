Phil Rosenthal (host of Netflix’s beloved travel documentary series, creator of Everybody Loves Raymond, and author of Somebody Feed Phil the Book, joined us to talk about his appearance at the Chicago Humanities Festival, his new book, and season 6 of Somebody Feed Phil.

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.