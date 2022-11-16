The original “A Christmas Story” opened in theaters 39 years ago this week, in 1983. Now Peter Billingsley, returns to screens as a grown up “Ralphie” with his own family fun. “A Christmas Story Christmas” from Warner Bros. Pictures and HBO Max debuts November 17th on HBO Max. Peter stopped by WGN to talk about it and share some memories from the first film.

Starring alongside Billingsley as Ralphie Parker are Erinn Hayes (“Bill & Ted Face the Music”) as Ralphie’s wife, Sandy; Julianna Layne (“Prodigal Son”) as their daughter, Julie; River Drosche (“Miracle Workers”) as son Mark; Scott Schwartz returning as Flick; RD Robb returning as Schwartz; Ian Petrella reprising his role as Ralphie’s brother, Randy; Davis Murphy (“Looking for Dr. Love”) as Delbert Bumpus; with Zack Ward returning as Scut Farkus; and Julie Hagerty (“Instant Family”) as Ralphie’s mom, Mrs. Parker.

