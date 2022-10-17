“Master P” produced his first cassette tape in 1990. Since then his No Limit label has sold more than 100 million records. And that’s not all, he’s a media and business mogul with his hand in everything from films to Snoop Dogg inspired breakfast cereal.

He’s coming to Chicago as part of the Blueprint Men’s Summit October 21 & 22. The 6th annual event will feature expert speakers in the fields of music, business, finance, social media and health. For details, visit BlueprintMen.com.

Hungry? Check out Snoop Loopz or Soldier Snacks … proceeds from Soldier Snacks benefit the families of America’s military.