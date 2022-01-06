Penelope Cruz, Jessica Chastain talk new film ‘The 355’

CHICAGO — WGN’s Dean Richards spoke to the stars of the new action movie “The 355.”

The movie is like “Mission Impossible” or “Bourne Identity” but with an all-female cast about the world’s most dangerous operatives.

The film stars Oscar winners Lupita Nyong’o, Penelope Cruz, Diane Kruger and Jessica Chastain who is also the executive producer.

She explained what “The 355” means which she said is the code name for the first female spy during the American Revolution.

“The 355” opens in theaters Friday.