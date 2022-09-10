For this Weekend Break, Marcella Raymond visited Montrose Harbor for the Paws Chicago 5k Run, a fundraiser for its nonprofit adoption center in Lincoln Park. People are able to check out dogs up for adoption or bring you own dog for activities.

They showcased several events like the agility course that stimulates animals minds and keeps them active.

To check out the animals up for adoption, visit: Pets Available for Fostering | PAWS Chicago

