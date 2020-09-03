Pauly Shore has the quote of the day!

Guest House
On demand and digital September 4th.
GUEST HOUSE marks Pauly Shore’s return to starring in films since his last lead role almost 10 years ago. Interestingly, we are also approaching the 25th Anniversary of the release of BIO-DOME, a film where a group of individuals are sealed off for one year in a self-contained “bio-dome” environment which separates them from their loved ones and the rest of the world.
Pauly Shore and Steve-O kick this outrageous, raunchy comedy into high gear. When engaged couple Sarah (Aimee Teegarden) and Blake (Mike Castle) buy their dream home, there’s a catch: a party animal named Randy (Shore) in the guest house who refuses to leave! When Randy throws a wild, sexy pool party, the cops show up – and Blake gets arrested. Can he and Sarah get through their backyard wedding without a certain loser crashing the party…and ruining their marriage?