CHICAGO — It’s a rarity nowadays since technology has made it possible for people to be able to connect in even some remote places of the world.

But there are spots that still exist where cell service goes away offering a brief disconnect to the busy world.

That’s something that Paul Konrad appreciates, enough that he decided to devote his selections for “The List” to that very subject. On Tuesday’s WGN Morning News, he shared five things that he likes the most about being in areas where there is no cell service to be found.

You can see Paul’s choices for the list from the August 8 show in the video above.

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.