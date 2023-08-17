CHICAGO — There are a lot of different degrees that students can earn at institutions of higher learning all around the country.

But Paul Konrad believes there can be even more, some of which can offer very practical uses in the modern world. In fact, he thinks there are ones that are much better than some being offered at colleges and universities around the country.

So Paul decided to dedicate his choices for “The List” on Thursday’s WGN Morning News to the six college degrees that we need to add. Each of them has a purpose and tries to make people’s lives a little easier.

You can see Paul’s choices for ‘The List from the August 17 show in the video above.

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.