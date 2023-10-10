CHICAGO — There are things we like and things we don’t like about those that we go to work with on a daily basis.

Paul Konrad decided to focus on the latter during Tuesday’s WGN Morning News.

For his selections for “The List,” he came up with the top ten annoying habits of coworkers that he’s found on the website HubSpot.

These choices involved things that are in the office along with Zoom from that company’s research. Paul along with the other hosts gave their thoughts on the choices during the segment.

You can watch this edition of “The List” with Paul from the October 10 show in the video above.

