A look at the 50 year love affair between Joanne Woodward and Paul Newman, one of America’s most iconic couples, through photographs put together by their daughter Melissa Newman. These striking images—many rare and some never before published—are accompanied by snapshots, letters, handwritten notes, and family treasures.

“Paul Newman, Joanne Woodward, and Connecticut in the Movies”

A Conversation between Melissa Newman and Illeana Douglas

Nov. 4th @6pm

Francis W. Parker School

330 W. Webster Ave.

Chicago

chicagohumanities.org

Instagram: @headoverheelsbook

