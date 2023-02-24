CHICAGO – Many times, Robin Baumgarten has gotten flack from her WGN Morning News co-hosts about how she leaves the building shortly after the end of the show.

Pat Tomasulo felt it was a little harsh, but he changed his tune a little bit over the past few weeks.

Now he’s devoting his selections for “The List” to the subject as he tries to show viewers what it looks like when Robin leaves the building. To illustrate this, he used a few different video clips throughout the segment to prove his point.

You can see Pat’s list on Robin leaving the WGN studios in the video above.

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.