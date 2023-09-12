CHICAGO — Watching Bears’ games over the past few years has been a difficult experience for die-hard fans.

Sunday was no exception, as the team was crushed by the rival Packers 38-20 at Soldier Field to start the 2023 season.

Pat Tomasulo feels your pain and he wanted to come up with a few ways to cope with struggling Bears on game day. So he devoted his choices for “The List” to giving viewers ways to make watching Bears’ game this season more tolerable.

Tuesday’s segment gave fans a variety of things to do to ease the pain of the struggles of the “Monsters of the Midway” on Sundays this fall.

You can see all of Pat’s choices for “The List” on September 12’s WGN Morning News in the video above.

