CHICAGO — There are a number of people who are chatting about a pair of shows that took place at Wrigley Field last week.

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band performed on Wednesday and Friday at the “Friendly Confines” to a pair of sold out crowds as generations of fans turned out to listen to their music.

One of those was Pat Tomasulo, who watched Wednesday’s concert at the ballpark, and he had a few things of note that he saw during his couple of hours at the show.

He decided to dedicate his choices for “The List” to the observations he had during the Springsteen concert, from the number of band members to the age of the crowd.

You can watch Pat’s choices from the August 14 show in the video above.

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.