Comedian and actor Finesse Mitchell is in town for a weekend of shows at the Improv.

He shared some funny family moments that will be familiar to all parents.

Chicago Improv, 5 Woodfield Rd Woodfield Mall, Schaumburg, IL.

Finesse Mitchell has been seen almost everywhere. He’s currently on Hulu’s History Of The World Part II playing the Rev. Jesse Jackson opposite of Wanda Sykes. He’s guest-hosted for The Wendy Williams talk show on Fox. He’s a guest judge on Netflix’s, “Is It Cake?”, a favorite celeb guest on Pictionary, and Fox’s last Lego-Masters Bricktacular holiday event.

Finesse has been a multi-faceted actor, author, and stand-up comedian with four one-hour comedy specials titled, “Snap Famous”, “One Man Monster”, “The Spirit Told Me To Tell You” and 2023’s self-produced “Slightly Offensive” under his belt.

Born and raised in Atlanta, Georgia, Finesse graduated from the University of Miami and is a distinguished member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Incorporated. He is also a former student-athlete who was a walk-on for the National Champion Hurricanes football team where he played Hurricane greats like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Warren Sapp, and Ray Lewis.

Finesse entered the comedy scene in 1999 with appearances on BET’s Comic View and Comedy Central. In 2003, he joined the cast of Saturday Night Live for three seasons where he played the memorable “Starrkeisha” and frequently appeared on “Weekend Update” with Seth Myers as Morgan Freeman, 50 Cent, and Bobby Brown. In addition to being an SNL Alum, his other television acting credits include NBC’s Kenan, Fox’s Outmatched, ABC’s Splitting Up Together, Showtime’s Roadies, Disney Channel’s A.N.T. Farm (China’s Dad), and TBS Tyler Perry’s Meet The Browns.

Mitchell has also appeared on daytime talk shows such as The Talk on CBS, The Drew Barrymore Show, The Real, Dish Nation, and NBC’s Today Show. During late-night, you might have seen him on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, The Late Show with Seth Meyers, The Arsenio Hall Show, and Comic’s Unleashed just to name a few.