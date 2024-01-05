Wisconsin neighbor Charlie Berens — comedian, Emmy Award-winning journalist, New York Times best-selling author and host of the “Manitowoc Minute” — joins Larry Potash and Robin Baumgarten on the WGN Morning Show to talk a little trash in advance of Sunday’s big Bears-Packers game.

Berens has upcoming shows in Illinois at the Bloomington Center for the Arts on Jan. 25, Joliet’s Rialto Square Theatre on Jan. 26 and Rockford’s Coronado Theatre on Jan. 27.

Visit charlieberens.com for more on Berens.

