CHICAGO — Last week, we had a topic for “The List” that’s caused plenty of discussions among those on the show.

Now a few other WGN News employees want to chime in with their thoughts on the movies that messed them up as kids – and we gave them the chance to do so on the morning news on Tuesday.

Bill, Hannah, Lindsey, and Terry came on set to talk about these films they saw in their younger years that scarred them for life – or a least shook them up enough to remember it years later.

See which films they chose in this special edition of “The List” from April 18’s show in the video above.

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.