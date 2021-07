Carl Wiser from Songfacts is back with the behind the scenes stories of your favorite songs.

Here are the highlights:

Over the Rainbow almost didn’t make it onto the “… Oz” soundtrack.

Chicago’s “25 or 6 to 4” is not about drugs.

You might NOT want to sing “American Woman” next Fourth of July.

and the celeb names associated with Toto’s “Rosanna” sounds like a line up of a great Battle of the Network Stars.