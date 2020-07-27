Oldest Chicago guidebook gives glimpse of Chicago’s proud past

This guidebook to the archaic helps you unlock the Windy City’s most intriguing, entertaining, and secret history for you to enjoy today. Chicago has thrived for almost two hundred years, growing from a backwoods swamp, to a rail and manufacturing hub, to a light of the new Millennium. While many great structures have been lost or demolished, much of this

history still lives on. Within the pages of Oldest Chicago, get to know the history of the Windy City’s most iconic buildings and the stories that bring their walls to life. Included are some of the businesses and buildings from the city’s inception through the turn of the twentieth century that are examples of Chicago’s living history like The First United Methodist Church (1831); The Old Water Tower (1859); and Wrigley Field (1916).

