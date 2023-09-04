The fine folks at Oaken Bistro and Bar share their recipe for Chilled Corn Salad

Ingredients

  • 2 corn cobs
  • 2 TBSP unsalted butter 
  • 1 poblano (stemmed, seeded and diced)
  • 2 TBSP mayonnaise 
  • 2 TSP roasted garlic puree 
  • 3 TBSP sour cream 
  • ¼ TSP cayenne pepper 
  • ¼ TSP chili powder 
  • 2 TBSP goat cheese 
  • 2 TSP fresh lime juice 
  • ½ cup cilantro 
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • 4 cups of arugula 

Instructions

  1. Light up your charcoal grill, place the corn and cook until golden brown, about 25 minutes.
  2. Remove the corn and cut the kernels off. Let it cool slightly and then transfer to a large mixing bowl. Add the remaining ingredients and stir to combine.
  3. Place the salad in the refrigerator and chill for at least 3 hours, results are better if overnight.