The fine folks at Oaken Bistro and Bar share their recipe for Chilled Corn Salad
Ingredients
- 2 corn cobs
- 2 TBSP unsalted butter
- 1 poblano (stemmed, seeded and diced)
- 2 TBSP mayonnaise
- 2 TSP roasted garlic puree
- 3 TBSP sour cream
- ¼ TSP cayenne pepper
- ¼ TSP chili powder
- 2 TBSP goat cheese
- 2 TSP fresh lime juice
- ½ cup cilantro
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 4 cups of arugula
Instructions
- Light up your charcoal grill, place the corn and cook until golden brown, about 25 minutes.
- Remove the corn and cut the kernels off. Let it cool slightly and then transfer to a large mixing bowl. Add the remaining ingredients and stir to combine.
- Place the salad in the refrigerator and chill for at least 3 hours, results are better if overnight.