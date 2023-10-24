CHICAGO — In a stressful industry, he’s found a way to bring a little joy on social media.

That’s “Nurse Blake” Lynch, a registered nurse from Florida who has made his name through a number of viral TikToks on the industry.

Now he’s taking his comedy show on tour, which includes a stop in Chicago at the end of the month.

Lynch joined WGN Morning News on Tuesday afternoon to discuss why he began making videos along with his upcoming comedy tour, which will be in the city on Sunday at the Chicago Theatre.

You can watch his full conversation with Robin Baumgarten and Larry Potash from the October 24 show in the video above.

