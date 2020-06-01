“Nothing has changed since Rodney King” Retired LAPD Sergeant Cheryl Dorsey on the problem of accountability in police departments

Cheryl Dorsey, Retired LAPD Sgt., Author, Black and Blue: The Creation of a Social Advocate

Cheryl Dorsey is a Los Angeles native. She was raised middle class in South Central LA when it was predominately white, and watched “white flight” transform it into a black neighborhood, littered with gang activity, compliments of the Crips and the Bloods.In 1978, she began a career in law enforcement where she worked for the State of California, Department of Justice. A career in law enforcement came out of a necessity to provide for her family. Cheryl never “bled blue.” As a young, single mother, she had to find a job. She’ll tell you she needed “a good paying job with great benefits.” And she found one, in 1980, Cheryl joined the Los Angeles Police Department. During her twenty-year (LAPD) career, she worked exclusively in patrol and specialized units in all four geographic Bureaus within the City of Los Angeles; South, Central, West and Valley. In addition to various patrol division assignments, Sgt. Dorsey was assigned to traffic division, Newton Area vice and the infamous gang unit in Operations South Bureau; known as Community Resources Against Street Hoodlums (C.R.A.S.H.)

As a 20-year veteran of the Los Angeles Police Department and a mother of four sons, Sgt. Dorsey understands that “no one is immune from being racially profiled, harassed or becoming the victim of police abuse under the color of authority,” “As a police expert with an eye toward social justice advocacy she provides a candid, honest and unique perspective on social and institutional abuses with a level of credibility that is effective, relevant and irrefutable

As an LAPD insider, Sgt. Dorsey highlights criminal, social or public policy injustices affecting disenfranchised communities throughout the nation. As a mother and police professional, Sgt. Dorsey exposes social and institutional disparities and abuses, while introducing strategies and commentary on how to systematically attack those injustices, empower audiences with a broad and unique perspective on how to navigate within that system, when necessary, and help change that system, when possible.