Breaking News
WATCH LIVE: Mayor Lightfoot addresses unrest, looting in Chicago
Watch Live
Preckwinkle joins Sheriff Tom Dart to discuss recent unrest
WATCH LIVE
WGN Midday News

“Nothing has changed since Rodney King” Retired LAPD Sergeant Cheryl Dorsey on the problem of accountability in police departments

Morning News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Cheryl Dorsey, Retired LAPD Sgt., Author, Black and Blue: The Creation of a Social Advocate

Cheryl Dorsey is a Los Angeles native. She was raised middle class in South Central LA when it was predominately white, and watched “white flight” transform it into a black neighborhood, littered with gang activity, compliments of the Crips and the Bloods.In 1978, she began a career in law enforcement where she worked for the State of California, Department of Justice. A career in law enforcement came out of a necessity to provide for her family. Cheryl never “bled blue.” As a young, single mother, she had to find a job. She’ll tell you she needed “a good paying job with great benefits.” And she found one, in 1980, Cheryl joined the Los Angeles Police Department. During her twenty-year (LAPD) career, she worked exclusively in patrol and specialized units in all four geographic Bureaus within the City of Los Angeles; South, Central, West and Valley. In addition to various patrol division assignments, Sgt. Dorsey was assigned to traffic division, Newton Area vice and the infamous gang unit in Operations South Bureau; known as Community Resources Against Street Hoodlums (C.R.A.S.H.)

As a 20-year veteran of the Los Angeles Police Department and a mother of four sons, Sgt. Dorsey understands that “no one is immune from being racially profiled, harassed or becoming the victim of police abuse under the color of authority,” “As a police expert with an eye toward social justice advocacy she provides a candid, honest and unique perspective on social and institutional abuses with a level of credibility that is effective, relevant and irrefutable

As an LAPD insider, Sgt. Dorsey highlights criminal, social or public policy injustices affecting disenfranchised communities throughout the nation. As a mother and police professional, Sgt. Dorsey exposes social and institutional disparities and abuses, while introducing strategies and commentary on how to systematically attack those injustices, empower audiences with a broad and unique perspective on how to navigate within that system, when necessary, and help change that system, when possible.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News