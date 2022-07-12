Families from Highland Park, IL, Uvalde, TX and other mass shootings from across the country will join together in Washington, D.C. on July 13 to rally for a national ban on assault weapons.

Spurred by yet another mass shooting in Highland Park, Ill. on July 4, members of the neighboring

communities decided enough was enough.

Led by Winnetka mother Kitty Brandtner, they founded a community of organizers, mothers, friends, families, and survivors of the July 4 massacre.

